    VRM 30 Conducts an Operational Brake Check [Image 3 of 6]

    VRM 30 Conducts an Operational Brake Check

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2024) - A CMV-22 Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 returns from an operational brake check of the aircraft on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 14, 2024. Ground operations are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions based approach for return to safe flight operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

