Women in Aviation static displays

Children enter an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Throughout the Women in Aviation event, students from the local schools viewed multiple aircraft from various bases and interacted with Airmen to learn about the different careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
