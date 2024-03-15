Children enter an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Throughout the Women in Aviation event, students from the local schools viewed multiple aircraft from various bases and interacted with Airmen to learn about the different careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:34 Photo ID: 8293928 VIRIN: 240315-F-JS667-1020 Resolution: 1853x1051 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in Aviation static displays [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.