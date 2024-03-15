Women in Aviation static displays

A group of school-aged children gather under the wing of an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The 23rd Wing hosted a Women in Aviation event to educate kids on U.S. Air Force operations, aircraft and career fields. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
