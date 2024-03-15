Women in Aviation static displays

Kids line up to practice close-combat techniques at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Moody AFB Airmen introduced local school-aged children to various U.S. Air Force career fields to include aircraft maintenance, military working dog handling, and base defense operations. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

