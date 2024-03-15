Kids line up to practice close-combat techniques at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Moody AFB Airmen introduced local school-aged children to various U.S. Air Force career fields to include aircraft maintenance, military working dog handling, and base defense operations. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8293927
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-JS667-1021
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Aviation static displays [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT