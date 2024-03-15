A group of children learn about an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The 23rd Wing led the Women in Aviation event, hosting a lineup of aircraft to include the HC-130J Combat King II, A-10C Thunderbolt II, HH-60W Jolly Green II, T-6A Texan II, F-15 Eagle, and F-35A Lightning II. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:34 Photo ID: 8293923 VIRIN: 240315-F-JS667-1018 Resolution: 1797x1011 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in Aviation static displays [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.