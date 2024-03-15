Women in Aviation static displays

Kids explore an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. More than 200 children from the local school system participated in the event, led by the 23rd Wing in recognition of Women in Aviation Week. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

