    An inside look [Image 4 of 5]

    An inside look

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army observe the cockpit of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hhawk from the 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction training (F.R.I.E.S) as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2024. HG 24 simulates multi-national, and combined task force operations - complex scenarios, which allow both the U.S. and Thailand to test interoperability, operation planning, and their ability to execute. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 06:15
    Photo ID: 8293768
    VIRIN: 240312-A-YH571-2094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An inside look [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    366th MPAD
    Lopburi
    2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    HG24
    Hanuman Guardian 2024
    Fast Rope Insertion Extration UH-60 Blackhawk

