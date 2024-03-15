An inside look

Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army observe the cockpit of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hhawk from the 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction training (F.R.I.E.S) as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2024. HG 24 simulates multi-national, and combined task force operations - complex scenarios, which allow both the U.S. and Thailand to test interoperability, operation planning, and their ability to execute. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

