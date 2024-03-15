Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Hanuman Guardian 2024

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Royal Thai Army fast rope rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Fast Rope Insertion & Extraction System (FRIES) training exercise in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2024. The RTA hosts Exercise Hanuman Guardian, an annual joint-training event, where U.S. forces along with Thai work together to share military best practices, as well as culture. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Jerry Zuetrong) (Image has been cropped to emphasize subjects)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    VIRIN: 240312-A-YH571-2177
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
