Hanuman Guardian 2024

Members of the Royal Thai Army fast rope rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Fast Rope Insertion & Extraction System (FRIES) training exercise in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 12, 2024. The RTA hosts Exercise Hanuman Guardian, an annual joint-training event, where U.S. forces along with Thai work together to share military best practices, as well as culture. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Jerry Zuetrong) (Image has been cropped to emphasize subjects)

