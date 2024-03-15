Ultimate Frisbee explained

U.S. Army Cpt. Ronald Murphy, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, instructs Royal Thai Army soldiers on playing ultimate frisbee during a meet-and-greet event as part of Hanaman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 11, 2024. HG 24 showcases exercises and engagements with our partners and allies, instrumental in cultivating civilian-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing multi-lateral response capabilities.

(US Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

Location: LOP BURI, TH