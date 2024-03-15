Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ultimate Frisbee explained

    Ultimate Frisbee explained

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Ronald Murphy, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, instructs Royal Thai Army soldiers on playing ultimate frisbee during a meet-and-greet event as part of Hanaman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 11, 2024. HG 24 showcases exercises and engagements with our partners and allies, instrumental in cultivating civilian-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing multi-lateral response capabilities.
    (US Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024
    VIRIN: 240311-A-YH571-3149
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Royal Thai Army
    Lopburi
    2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    HG24
    Hanuman Guardian 2024
    306th MPAD

