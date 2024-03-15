Safety Is paramount

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Olsen, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer with 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Joint-base Lewis McChord, Washington, instructs U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers on the process of Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction Systems (F.R.I.E.S.), as part of Hanuman Guardian 2024 at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand, March 12, 2024. HG 24 builds expeditionary readiness at multiple echelons by deploying task-focused forces over great distances, where training operations are conducted upon arrival. The exercise’s purpose is to stress-test units at the highest readiness levels by requiring them to sustain their capabilities, in collaboration with partners and allies, for extended periods. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

