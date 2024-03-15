U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion play soccer with members of the Royal Thai Army during a meet-and-greet as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2024. HG 24 is a joint-training exercise where best practices are applied and shared for a field training and a combined live-fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 06:21
|Photo ID:
|8293766
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-YH571-2149
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendly competition builds bonds [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT