    Friendly competition builds bonds [Image 2 of 5]

    Friendly competition builds bonds

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion play soccer with members of the Royal Thai Army during a meet-and-greet as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2024. HG 24 is a joint-training exercise where best practices are applied and shared for a field training and a combined live-fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)

    This work, Friendly competition builds bonds [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    366th MPAD
    Royal Thai Army
    Lopburi
    2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    HG24
    Hanuman Guardian 2024

