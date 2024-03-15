U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Japanese soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment pose for a picture following the closing ceremony of Iron Fist 24 aboard the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003) in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2024. The closing ceremony concluded training between the armed forces and awarded servicemembers for outstanding performance during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Photo ID: 8293656 Location: JS KUNISAKI, OKINAWA, JP This work, Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Juan Maldonado