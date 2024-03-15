U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunny Sgt. Amos Livingston, the operations and training chief with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit holds a challenge coin, awarded to him, during the Iron Fist 24 closing ceremony aboard the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003) in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2024. The closing ceremony concluded training between the armed forces and awarded servicemembers for outstanding performance during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

