Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 14]

    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony

    JS KUNISAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Andrews, right, a combat photographer with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is awarded for outstanding performance by Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji, the commanding officer of 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, during the Iron Fist 24 closing ceremony aboard the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003) in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2024. The closing ceremony concluded training between the armed forces and awarded servicemembers for outstanding performance during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8293649
    VIRIN: 240317-M-QS704-1174
    Resolution: 6061x4041
    Size: 16.1 MB
    Location: JS KUNISAKI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony
    Iron Fist 24 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Coin
    Bilateral
    Marines
    JSDF
    IF 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT