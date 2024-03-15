31st Marine Expeditionary Unit challenge coins are carried to soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment during the Iron Fist 24 closing ceremony aboard the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003) in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2024. The challenge coins were presented to soldiers with the 2nd ARDR for outstanding performance during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

