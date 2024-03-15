U.S Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Navy Sailors with the America Amphibious Ready Group, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors pose for a group photo following the Iron Fist 24 closing ceremony aboard the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003) in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2024. The closing ceremony concluded training between the armed forces and awarded servicemembers for outstanding performance during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

