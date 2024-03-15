Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students

Cadet Noah Hogan performs the standing power throw event as he takes the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Zama, Japan, March 12, 2024. Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted a field day to familiarize Zama Middle High School cadets with some aspects of Army life. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

