Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students

From left to right, Cadets Giselle Romero, Zachary Carlile, Gabriel Simpkins and Gianna Halog team up to flip over a tire as part of an obstacle course at Camp Zama, Japan, March 12, 2024. Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted a field day to familiarize Zama Middle High School cadets with the confidence course and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

