Cadet Gianna Halog performs the sprint-drag-carry event as she takes the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Zama, Japan, March 12, 2024. Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted a field day to familiarize Zama Middle High School cadets with some aspects of Army life. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8293466
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-VY538-2011
|Resolution:
|5632x3872
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students [Image 16 of 16], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT