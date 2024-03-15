Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students [Image 16 of 16]

    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion provide a tour of a mobile kitchen trailer set up at Yano Sports Field to cadets during a field day at Camp Zama, Japan, March 12, 2024. Culinary arts students, also from Zama Middle High School, helped Soldiers prepare lunch for the cadets following their training. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8293471
    VIRIN: 240312-A-VY538-9443
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students [Image 16 of 16], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students
    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jrotc
    camp zama
    usag japan
    zama middle high school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT