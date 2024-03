Cadets Laura Larm, front, and Cheyenne Coleman navigate an obstacle at Camp Zama, Japan, March 12, 2024. Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted a field day to familiarize Zama Middle High School cadets with some aspects of Army life, including a confidence course and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 22:25 Photo ID: 8293458 VIRIN: 240312-A-VY538-9743 Resolution: 6288x4480 Size: 4.07 MB Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama unit offers taste of Army life to cadets, culinary students [Image 16 of 16], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.