    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 4 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, salute as senior officials leave in their vehicles at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. Airmen were recognized for their hard work and dedication in contributing to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron’s success while the senior leaders visited the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

