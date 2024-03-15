Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 2 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, gears up for a virtual reality training simulator at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. The mission of the 703rd MUNSS is to provide U.S. war reserve munitions in direct support of the Royal Netherlands 1st Fighter Wing and the NATO strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8293106
    VIRIN: 240315-F-HO957-1216
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership
    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership
    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership
    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Allies
    SAF/IE
    United States Ambassador to the Netherlands
    Volkel AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT