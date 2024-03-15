Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, gears up for a virtual reality training simulator at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. The mission of the 703rd MUNSS is to provide U.S. war reserve munitions in direct support of the Royal Netherlands 1st Fighter Wing and the NATO strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8293106
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-HO957-1216
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership
Spangdahlem Air Base
