Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, gears up for a virtual reality training simulator at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. The mission of the 703rd MUNSS is to provide U.S. war reserve munitions in direct support of the Royal Netherlands 1st Fighter Wing and the NATO strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 14:54 Photo ID: 8293106 VIRIN: 240315-F-HO957-1216 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.