52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Honorable Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, met with members of Saber Nation on March 11, 2024. Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, United States Ambassador to the Netherlands, joined Dr. Chaudhary for a visit to Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, on March 15, 2024.



The visit allowed Volkel AB and Spangdahlem AB to showcase Agile Combat Employment capabilities, base innovations, strategic posture in European theater and Airmen talent across Saber Nation.



“The men and women serving at Spangdahlem AB understand that we are in a decade of consequence. From energy resilience to bold innovations like solar tents and water generation systems, they know that installation energy could be the margin of victory in the Great Power Competition,” said Chaudhary. “It was my honor to spend some time with these brave Airmen and thank them for their dedication to the nation. It’s in our DNA as Airmen to innovate. We’ve been doing it for over 75 years, and these Airmen prove it everyday.”



During their visits, Dr. Chaudhary and Ambassador Razdan Duggal received a first hand look at the projects that contribute to 52nd Fighter Wing’s innovation efforts. Some of these latest inventions include Project Arcwater, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) robotic dog and a virtual reality training simulator.



When senior officials at the strategic level embark on base tours such as this one, it provides Airmen the platform to demonstrate how different units on an operational level support the mission objectives of U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Air Force as a whole. It also demonstrates to senior leaders how their decisions directly impact past, present and future service members and civilians.



Spangdahlem and Volkel’s relationships with the respective host nations represent examples of successfully operating alongside NATO counterparts. Both bases are located on European soil, strengthening the bond between allies and partners as a combined force.



Volkel AB, home of 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, works alongside the Royal Netherlands air force to provide U.S. war reserve munitions, directly supporting the Royal Netherlands 1st Fighter Wing and the NATO strike mission.



In an age of long-term strategic competition that challenges international norms and institutions, it is vital that we strengthen the bonds with allies and partners to sharpen our competitive edge, secure common interests and promote shared values.



“The Saber Airmen and Guardians of Spangdahlem Air Base epitomize excellence,” said Chief Master Sgt. Snider, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment senior enlisted leader. “They understand readiness and are driving change with innovative expeditionary practices. This is the winning mindset needed in the Age of Great Power Competition.”



The U.S. does not fight, nor deter, alone. Deep, enduring relationships with allies and partners allow NATO to succeed, and these partnerships are what distinguishes the U.S. from near-peer adversaries.

