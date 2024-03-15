Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, along with Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, greet U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 703 Munitions Support Squadron, at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. Close collaboration with allies and partners is foundational to U.S. national security interests, the collective ability to address the challenges presented by strategic competitors and managing the array of threats from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 14:54 Photo ID: 8293099 VIRIN: 240315-F-HO957-1047 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.