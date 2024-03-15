Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, and Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, gather for a group photo with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, for a group photo at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. Airmen from different units were recognized for their hard work and dedication in contributing to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron’s success. Dr. Chaudhary and Ambassador Razdan Duggal were given a tour of Volkel AB to view its Agile Combat Employment capabilities, base innovations, strategic posture in European theater and Airmen talent across Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    NATO
    Allies
    SAF/IE
    United States Ambassador to the Netherlands
    Volkel AB

