52nd Fighter Wing welcomes US Ambassador and SAF/IE leadership

Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, and Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, gather for a group photo with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, for a group photo at Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, March 15, 2024. Airmen from different units were recognized for their hard work and dedication in contributing to the 703rd Munitions Support Squadron’s success. Dr. Chaudhary and Ambassador Razdan Duggal were given a tour of Volkel AB to view its Agile Combat Employment capabilities, base innovations, strategic posture in European theater and Airmen talent across Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

