    South Carolina National Guard Wins 2024 All Army [Image 16 of 16]

    South Carolina National Guard Wins 2024 All Army

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. John Jordan of the South Carolina National Guard won the title of 2024 All Army Champion at the U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia March 10-16. Jordan’s team, South Carolina Alpha, also claimed the title of 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Champions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8292940
    VIRIN: 240316-A-ZG886-7902
    Resolution: 5978x4085
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Wins 2024 All Army [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina National Guard Wins U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    TAGS

    Army training
    USAMU
    All Army
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

