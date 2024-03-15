South Carolina National Guard Wins U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

Staff Sgt. John Jordan of the South Carolina National Guard won the title of 2024 All Army Champion at the U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia March 10-16. Jordan’s team, South Carolina Alpha, also claimed the title of 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Champions.



To win the week-long, comprehensive live-fire competition, commonly known as All Army, the South Carolina National Guard Soldiers competed side by side with more than 230 Soldiers from across the United States representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Army and Air National Guard, and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.



The annual training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tested the Soldiers’ marksmanship skills on both rifle and pistol in 14 different courses of fire. To claim top honors and bragging rights, the South Carolina National Guard Soldiers had to earn the highest aggregate score in the all rifle, pistol and multigun matches.



The unique competition offers Soldiers a fun and challenging way to train. In fact, after three years of experience at All Army competitions, Alabama National Guard Staff Sgt. Evan Bayer said there is nothing not to like about the competition that he highly recommends to other Soldiers.



“It’s all training. We are training to fight and this is the way to do it, under a little bit of stress. It’s a big break from the rhythm. It’s a lot of fun, but it also puts you in an uncomfortable environment that allows you to grow as a shooter,” said Staff Sgt. Evan Bayer, Alabama Lethality Group who earned is Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge during an All Army Pistol Excellence in Competition Match.



Outside of the individual and team champions of All Army, there were plenty of other honors earned. The breakdown of individual and team honors is listed below.





U.S. Army Rifle Team Championships



1. Delaware National Guard

2. 2/11 Airborne Division

3. Army Reserve Careers Group Gold







U.S. Army Pistol Team Championships



1. South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)

2. XVIII Airborne Corps - York

3. New Hampshire Alpha (National Guard)







U.S. Army Multigun Team Championships



1. Team Novosel, USAACE

2. 2/11 Airborne Division

3. South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)







2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Championships (Overall)



1. South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)

2. 2/11 Airborne Division

3. Michigan Blue (National Guard)







High Drill Sergeant: Staff Sgt. Andrei Ciont







2024 Novice Champion



1. 1st Sgt. Andrew McCallister (U.S. Army SERE School)

2. Staff Sgt. Louis Gillaspie (XVIII Airborne Corps)

3. Sgt. Wyatt Griffith (Missouri National Guard)







2024 All Army Cadet



1. Cadet David Blackwell (University of North Georgia)

2. Cadet Aidan Chretien (Vermont National Guard)

3. Cadet William Buettner (University of North Georgia)







2024 Open Division Champion



1. Sgt. Michael McClaksie (Virgina Național Guard)

2. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Russell (Missouri National Guard)

3. Tech. Sgt. Galen Topper (Vermont National Guard)







U.S. Army Individual Rifle Championships



1. Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

2. 1st Sgt. Josiah Noble (Security Force Assistance Foreign Weapons Course)

3. Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Poirier (Vermont Air National Guard)







U.S. Army Individual Pistol Championships



1. Sgt. 1st Class Richard Willis (Army Reserve Careers Group)

2. Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

3. Sgt. 1st Class Jason Deal (96th Civil Affairs Battalion)







U.S. Army Individual Multigun Championships



1. 1st Sgt. Andrew McCallister (U.S. Army SERE School)

2. Sgt. Colt Edwards (Marksmanship Master Trainer Course)

3. Chief Warrant Officer Two Matthew Downing (U.S. Army SERE School)







Col. Ralph Puckett Trophy: Staff Sgt. Louis Gillaspie







Lt. Gen. Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy: Cadet Aidan Chretien







Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge Awardees



Capt. Andrew Leupp

Staff Sgt. Evan Bayer

Staff Sgt. Christopher Brookings (486th double distinguished Soldier)







Distinguished Rifleman’s Badge Awardees



Sgt. 1st Class Dan Whitmer

Sgt. 1st Class John Staats

Sgt. Michael McClaksie

Tech Sgt. Matthew Jasper

Capt. Patrick Randall

Sgt. Daniel Shumate

Staff Sgt. Nathan Staskiewicz (485th double distinguished Soldier)







U.S. Army Small Arms Individual Championships (Overall)



1. Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

2. 1st Sgt. Andrew McCallister (U.S. Army SERE School)

3. Sgt. Mack Williams (South Carolina National Guard)

