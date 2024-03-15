Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Hosts Army-Wide Marksmanship Competition [Image 14 of 16]

    USAMU Hosts Army-Wide Marksmanship Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    More than 230 Soldiers from across the United States competed in the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia March 10-16. The annual, week-long competition puts Soldiers from all components (U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army and Air National Guard and Reserve Officers' Training Corps) side by side in 14 different comprehensive, live-fire pistol and rifle matches.

    The unique training event, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, develops marksmanship skills at the entry and intermediate level, recognizes superior skill at the highest levels, raises the standards of marksmanship and increases lethality across the entire force.

    To see more photographs from the event go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/usamu/albums.

