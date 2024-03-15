South Carolina National Guard Soldier Wins 2024 All Army

Staff Sgt. John Jordan of the South Carolina National Guard won the title of 2024 All Army Champion at the U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia March 10-16. Jordan’s team, South Carolina Alpha, also claimed the title of 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Champions.

