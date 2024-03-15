More than 230 Soldiers from across the United States competed in the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Moore, Georgia March 10-16. The annual, week-long competition puts Soldiers from all components (U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army and Air National Guard and Reserve Officers' Training Corps) side by side in 14 different comprehensive, live-fire pistol and rifle matches.



The unique training event, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, develops marksmanship skills at the entry and intermediate level, recognizes superior skill at the highest levels, raises the standards of marksmanship and increases lethality across the entire force.



To see more photographs from the event go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/usamu/albums.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8292918 VIRIN: 240312-A-ZG886-3971 Resolution: 6441x4294 Size: 1.28 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers From All Components Compete Side by Side [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.