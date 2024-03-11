Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lauren Song, C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” flight engineer, sits in the cargo hold during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Typically, seven Marines operate Fat Albert Airlines: three pilots, two loadmasters and two flight engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

