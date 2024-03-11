U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lauren Song, C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” flight engineer, sits in the cargo hold during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Typically, seven Marines operate Fat Albert Airlines: three pilots, two loadmasters and two flight engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8292029
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-YT028-1255
|Resolution:
|8214x5476
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT