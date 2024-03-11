Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flies during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The KC-10 flew along with a KC-46A Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US