U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, walk to a U.S. Navy Blue Angel C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” prior to flight during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 15, 2024. "Fat Albert" is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape, referencing a popular children's cartoon of the same era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house, by SrA Alexander Merchak