Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III perform an air refueling demonstration during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The KC-10 and C-5 were two of four Travis AFB aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

