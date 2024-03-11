Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Wishard, C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” flight engineer, briefs U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, prior to a flight during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 15, 2024. Typically, seven Marines operate Fat Albert Airlines: three pilots, two loadmasters and two flight engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

