    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 5 of 10]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Wishard, C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” flight engineer, briefs U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, prior to a flight during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 15, 2024. Typically, seven Marines operate Fat Albert Airlines: three pilots, two loadmasters and two flight engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 22:30
    Photo ID: 8292025
    VIRIN: 240315-F-YT028-1237
    Resolution: 6900x4604
    Size: 977.04 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Blue Angels
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Wings Over Solano

