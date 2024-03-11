Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

U.S. Airman 1st Class Ashlynn Wiggins, 307th Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician (AMT), performs auscultation on a medical manikin during a training session at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Wiggins was part of a unique collaborative training effort between civilian and medical personnel. Trainers from Willis Knighton Health System put AMTs from Barksdale Air Force Base through three realistic medical scenarios to improve readiness and advance upgrade training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US