Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

A U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technician (AMT) assigned to the 2nd Medical Group administers an intravenous fluid line into the arm of a medical manikin at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Active-duty and Air Force Reserve AMTs from Barksdale Air Force Base trained together in real-life scenarios to further updgrade training and sharpen deployment readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

