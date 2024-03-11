Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technician (AMT) assigned to the 2nd Medical Group administers an intravenous fluid line into the arm of a medical manikin at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Active-duty and Air Force Reserve AMTs from Barksdale Air Force Base trained together in real-life scenarios to further updgrade training and sharpen deployment readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:35
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
