A U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technician (AMT) assigned to the 2nd Medical Group administers an intravenous fluid line into the arm of a medical manikin at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Active-duty and Air Force Reserve AMTs from Barksdale Air Force Base trained together in real-life scenarios to further updgrade training and sharpen deployment readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8290619
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-YH293-1024
|Resolution:
|3148x2249
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT