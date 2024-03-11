Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 2 of 5]

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technicians assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron and the 2nd Bomb Group train together at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Medical staff at the center provided realistic, hands-on training to the Airmen as part of a unique collaborative effort between local civilian and military medical communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:35
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
    2nd Medical Squadron
    307th Medical Squadron
    307 MDS

