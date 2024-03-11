U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technicians assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron and the 2nd Bomb Group train together at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Medical staff at the center provided realistic, hands-on training to the Airmen as part of a unique collaborative effort between local civilian and military medical communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8290621
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-YH293-1029
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.63 MB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT