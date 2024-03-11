Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

A trainer at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center provides audial and haptic feedback to aerospace medical technicians assigned to the 2nd Medical Group and the 307th Medical Squadron during a training session in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Civilian medical trainers with Willis Knighton Health System used advanced medical manikins to assist in training the Airmen in three real-life scenarios. The training was part of a collaborative effort between the civilian and military medical communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
