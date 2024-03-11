Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    A trainer at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center provides audial and haptic feedback to aerospace medical technicians assigned to the 2nd Medical Group and the 307th Medical Squadron during a training session in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. Civilian medical trainers with Willis Knighton Health System used advanced medical manikins to assist in training the Airmen in three real-life scenarios. The training was part of a collaborative effort between the civilian and military medical communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:35
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
