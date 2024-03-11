Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Perfect Triad: Local medical community provides innovative training for Barksdale Airmen

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Aquila Haney, 2nd Medical Group primary care flight commander, applies a dressing to a medical manikin during a training session at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, March 13, 2024. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd MDG and the 307th Medical Squadron trained with civilian medical staff from the Willis Knighton Health System in a unique collaborative effort designed to enhance readiness for military members and expand patient protocol awareness between the local civilian and medical personnel at Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

