Airmen assigned to the 914th Maintenance Group work on their KC-135 Stratotanker during Nordic Response 24 at LuleƄ-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 11, 2024. NR24 provides vital opportunities for U.S. active-duty personnel, reservists, and Air National Guard members to integrate and train alongside NATO Allies and other partner militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8289773 VIRIN: 240311-F-KZ428-2011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.05 MB Location: LULEA, BD, SE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Caya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.