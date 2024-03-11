Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24 [Image 2 of 6]

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    LULEA, BD, SWEDEN

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    914th Maintenance Group Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Mikaela Swanson works on removing the drogue from a KC-135 Stratotanker boom at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 14, 2024. The Airmen assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing are in Sweden as part of Nordic Response 24. NR24 provides vital opportunities for U.S. active-duty personnel, reservists, and Air National Guard members to integrate and train alongside NATO Allies and other partner militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8289770
    VIRIN: 240314-F-KZ428-1004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: LULEA, BD, SE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Caya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Boom Operator
    High North
    NordicResponse24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT