914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

914th Maintenance Group Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Mikaela Swanson works on removing the drogue from a KC-135 Stratotanker boom at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 14, 2024. The Airmen assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing are in Sweden as part of Nordic Response 24. NR24 provides vital opportunities for U.S. active-duty personnel, reservists, and Air National Guard members to integrate and train alongside NATO Allies and other partner militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

