Airmen assigned to the 914th Maintenance Group work on their KC-135 Stratotanker during Nordic Response 24 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 11, 2024. The 914th Air Refueling Wing provided aerial refueling support to U.S. and Ally aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic climate and terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 05:51
|Photo ID:
|8289769
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-KZ428-2009
|Resolution:
|4543x6055
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|LULEA, BD, SE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
