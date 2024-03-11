Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24 [Image 1 of 6]

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    LULEA, BD, SWEDEN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 914th Maintenance Group work on their KC-135 Stratotanker during Nordic Response 24 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 11, 2024. The 914th Air Refueling Wing provided aerial refueling support to U.S. and Ally aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic climate and terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:51
    Photo ID: 8289769
    VIRIN: 240311-F-KZ428-2009
    Resolution: 4543x6055
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: LULEA, BD, SE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Caya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24
    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Boom Operator
    High North
    NordicResponse24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT