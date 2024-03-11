914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

Tech. Sgt. Jared Rogosienski, a 914th Maintenance Group crew chief prepares instruments on a KC-135 Stratotanker flight deck for an engine run at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 11, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing are in Sweden as part of Nordic Response 24. The 914th Air Refueling Wing provided aerial refueling support to U.S., Ally, and partner nation aircraft participating in the Norwegian-sponsored exercise designed to test military capabilities and operations in the challenging Arctic climate and terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

