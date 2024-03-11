914 MXG tested, responds at Nordic Response 24

Tech. Sgt. Coty Ocke, a 914th Maintenance Group crew chief prepares the auxiliary power unit on a KC-135 Stratotanker for an engine run at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, March 11, 2024. Ocke and other Airmen assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing are in Sweden as part of Nordic Response 24. NR24 provides vital opportunities for U.S. active-duty personnel, reservists, and Air National Guard members to integrate and train alongside NATO Allies and other partner militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya)

