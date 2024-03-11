Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School

Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., a soprano vocalist in the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, shows a student from West Memphis High School where to find the U.S. Navy Band and Fleet Band career opportunities website following the ensemble’s performance on their 2024 national tour. The concert was attended by enthusiastic elementary, middle and high school choir students, parents, teachers, community residents, as well as veterans, uniting the Arkansas community through the power of music and the Navy Band’s unique ability to make powerful connections between Americans and their Navy. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

