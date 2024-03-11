Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School [Image 7 of 17]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School

    WEST MEMPHIS, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performs at West Memphis High School on their 2024 national tour. The concert was attended by enthusiastic elementary, middle and high school choir students, parents, teachers, community residents, local Navy recruiter MM2 Arianna Bell, as well as veterans, uniting the Arkansas community through the power of music and the Navy Band’s unique ability to make powerful connections between Americans and their Navy. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Arkansas
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour
    West Memphis High School

