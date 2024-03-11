Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School

Musician 1st Class Ryan Connelly, a tenor in the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, and Machinist Mate 2nd Class Arianna Bell, a local Navy recruiter in the West Memphis, Ark., area, meet students following the Sea Chanters chorus performance on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The concert was attended by enthusiastic elementary, middle and high school choir students, parents, teachers, community residents, as well as veterans, uniting the Arkansas community through the power of music and the Navy Band’s unique ability to make powerful connections between Americans and their Navy. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

