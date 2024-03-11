Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School

Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Ill., and Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Ariz., play with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during the ensemble’s performance at West Memphis High School on their 2024 national tour. The concert was attended by enthusiastic elementary, middle and high school choir students, parents, teachers, community residents, local Navy recruiter MM2 Arianna Bell, as well as veterans, uniting the Arkansas community through the power of music and the Navy Band’s unique ability to make powerful connections between Americans and their Navy. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

